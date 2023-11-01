Mad jackal scare in Balasore of Odisha, 11 people attacked

Jaleswar: The people of Balasore district in Odisha have been living in constant terror of mad jackal attacks, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. According to available as many as 11 people have been attacked by the animal.

Reportedly, people are afraid to step out of their homes. Whenever they step out of the houses, they are forced to carry sticks so that they can defend themselves.

Atleast 11 people including many children and elderly people have been victims of the attack and jackal bite in Jaleswar.

As the mad jackal comes out and attack suddenly, there is severe panic in the village. The local Community Health Center (CHC) has been provided with preventive vaccines for jackal bite victims. Along with this, the local residents have demanded protection from the clutches of the mad jackal.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

