Maa Tarini temple at Ghatgaon in Keonjhar dist to be redeveloped, watch

Keonjhar: The famous Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district in Odisha to be redeveloped. CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited the shrine and informed about it.

On his visit to Keonjhar district today the 5T secretary visited Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon. He said that the temple will be redeveoped in the same way the Government is developing the Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar or improving Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur. He said it after offering prayers at the temple on Sunday.

During the visit to Keonjhar district today 5T secretary VK Pandian took stock of different projects.

It has also been learned that the second bridge over Baitarani River at Anandpur will soon to commence. Tendering process for the same is over and the construction of the bridge is to start soon, said the secy to CM VK Pandian.

Anandpur barrage link canal work is to be completed within 6 months.

Also, the transformation work in college and schools of the district is to be completed by December. In the New Year, students will go to new classrooms, said the Secy to CM at Anandpur.