Maa Tarini temple at Ghatgaon in Keonjhar dist to be redeveloped, watch

On his visit to Keonjhar district today the 5T secretary visited Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon

State
By Himanshu 0
Maa Tarini temple at Ghatgaon

Keonjhar: The famous Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district in Odisha to be redeveloped. CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited the shrine and informed about it.

On his visit to Keonjhar district today the 5T secretary visited Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon. He said that the temple will be redeveoped in the same way the Government is developing the Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar or improving Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur. He said it after offering prayers at the temple on Sunday.

During the visit to Keonjhar district today 5T secretary VK Pandian took stock of different projects.

It has also been learned that the second bridge over Baitarani River at Anandpur will soon to commence. Tendering process for the same is over and the construction of the bridge is to start soon, said the secy to CM VK Pandian.

Must Read

Odisha train tragedy: CBI takes 5 persons into custody…

Bolangir, Bargarh record highest day temperature in Odisha…

Anandpur barrage link canal work is to be completed within 6 months.

Also, the transformation work in college and schools of the district is to be completed by December. In the New Year, students will go to new classrooms, said the Secy to CM at Anandpur.

Also read: Drone Usage Restricted During Rath Yatra, Puri Police Issues Advisory: Check Details

You might also like
Sports

PRHS Indoor stadium inaugurated in Balangir of Odisha, watch

State

Drone usage restricted during Rath Yatra, Puri Police issues advisory: Check details

State

Fire breaks out at shop in Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, watch

State

Ganjam’s Digapahandi Block Chairman Sunita Sethy passes away at 27

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans