Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur to open for devotees: Details

Sambalpur: The famous Maa Samaleswari temple of Sambalpur in Odisha is going to be opened for devotees from tomorrow. Following improvement in Covid 19 situation the decision has been taken.

The district administration and Samaleswari temple Trust have taken the decision. However, wearing of mask, maintaining social distance and use of sanitizers will be there for anybody who would visit the temple.

As per reports, the temple will be closed on every Monday for sanitization of the temple premises. On other days devotees can visit the temple and pay their obesience to the Goddess in between 6 am to 11 am in the morning and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm in the evening, said President of the Temple Trust.

