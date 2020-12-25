Maa Biraja Temple In Jajpur To Reopen On December 29

Jajpur: As now the process of opening all the religious institutions have begun, the Jajpur Collector on Friday have announced to reopen Maa Biraja Temple on December 29.

The temple will reopen adhering to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State Government.

The devotees will be allowed for darshan between 6 AM and 5 PM everyday.

The temple will remain closed on January 1, 2 and 3 to avoid large congregation of the devotees that may lead to the spread of the virus COVID-19, informs Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

The move came after the authorities decided to open Jagannath Temple in Puri.