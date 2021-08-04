Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur reopens for devotees today

Jajpur: The famous Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur district reopened for the devotees today with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The temple was closed for past few months in the wake of second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the state.

As the temple was shut due to Covid lockdown, the priests had to face several hurdles. Due to this a group of Maa Biraja Temple priests wrote to the District Magistrate requesting them to reopen the temple abiding Covid appropriate behaviour.

Odisha government recently announced new Covid unlock guidelines for the month of August in which it clearly mentioned that district administrations are authorized to decide on reopening of religious places at their respective jurisdiction.

Hence with the authorization, the DM permitted to reopen the temple. Several restrictions have been made compulsory for the devotees during entry into the temple including usage of masks.