Maa Biraja Rath Yatra begins in Jajpur

Jajpur: The famous Rath Yatra at Maa Biraja Temple in Odisha’s Jajpur began with huge pomp and show and with much reverence and fervour from today.

The Rath Yatra at Maa Biraja temple, which is also known as the Vijaya Rath Yatra, will continue for the next eight days.

The annual festival began following the chariot inauguration ceremony and rituals performed as per the tradition. Thereafter, the idol of goddess Biraja, the presiding deity of Jajpur, was taken atop the rath following which thousands of devotees pulled the chariot. This will continue till the Nabapada Darshan ritual, which marks the end of Vijaya Rath Yatra.

The district and temple administration has made elaborate arrangements to conduct the annual festival peacefully and smoothly.

It is to be noted that the annual Rath Yatra celebrated at Biraja temple during the Durga Puja as goddess Durga is the presiding deity of the temple and is worshipped as Maa Biraja.