Kanika Kapoor pic
Image credit: new indian express

Lucknow CMO Admits ‘lapses’ in Handling Kanika Kapoor Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lucknow: The chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow, Dr Narendra Agarwal, has admitted to lapses in the report, based on which a case was filed against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

He has written to the district magistrate and police commissioner, requesting them to make ‘corrections’ in it.

The complaint filed by the CMO at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday night had stated that Kanika had tested positive on her arrival at Amausi airport on ‘March 14’ and was asked to isolate herself for 14 days, but she continued socializing, which amounts to disobeying a government order.

The CMO has now clarified that Kanika had been advised 14-day self-isolation as per government guidelines when she landed at Mumbai airport from the UK, and not at Amausi airport in Lucknow.

Kanika came to Amausi airport on a domestic flight while thermal scanning was being done only for international arrivals. Besides, there is no COVID-19 confirmatory test which can be done at the airport. Only thermal screening is being done at airports, which only detects body temperature.

Kanika came to Lucknow on March 11 and kept moving around, meeting people, visiting places and attending parties. She also stayed in a five-star hotel for two days during this period, the CMO said in his letter.

The complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged had several inaccuracies. It said Kanika had tested positive at Amausi airport. It also mentioned her age as 28 whereas she is 41.

Further, she arrived in Lucknow on March 11, but the complaint said she came on March 14 while her address was mentioned as ‘unknown’.

The CMO said it was ‘clerical mistake’ and refused to comment further.

