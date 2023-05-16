LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here this evening.

As it is a must win match for both the teams to get two points which would help them to make it the IPL 2023 qualifiers.

The MI have made one change as they have included off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen for leg-spinner Kumar Kartikeya. Likewise, the LSG have made two changes. Naveen and Deepak Hooda will take the places of Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma said, “We are gonna bowl first. We know what to expect from the pitch, looks like a good track but not sure how it is gonna play, so better to have a score in front of us. We are up for the challenge. Even the seamers here have been quite effective here, so we got 4 seamers and 2 spinners. Every game is important and anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. We made one change. We have an offie coming in for the left-arm spinner.”

Krunal Pandya said, “It’s a good toss to lose. We would have batted first as well. Every game in IPL is important and there are quite a few changes. Naveen and Deepak Hooda in, Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan out. There is one more change as well, can’t quite remember it. Everyone is fit and raring to go.”

LSG Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Substitutes: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Kyle Mayers

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Substitutes: Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal