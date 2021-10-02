LPG cylinder laden truck catches fire in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A LPG gas cylinders laden truck caught fire near Karamdihi village road in Sundargarh district this morning. However, the driver has escaped and narrowly managed to save his life.

Reportedly, the LPG cylinder-laden truck was on its way from Jharsuguda to Rourkela. Thereafter, the driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine and he stopped the truck to jump out of it. He immediately informed the local fire brigade.

On getting the information, the fire brigade from Baragaon and Sundargarh rushed to the spot and doused the flames on the spot.

The engine of truck has completely gutted in the fire. The local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

