Lowest Ever Covid Positives In Odisha After A Gap Of 6 Months

By WCE 2
covid positives odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Almost 54 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,36,042.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Khurda: 7
12. Malkangiri: 2
13. Mayurbhanj: 4
14. Nuapada: 3
15. Puri: 6
16. Sundargarh: 10
17. State Pool: 1

