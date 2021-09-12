Low Pressure very likely to concentrate into Depression, Orange warning alert to these districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area very likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest Bay of bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards across north Odisha & north Chhatisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at one or two places likely during 12 -14 Sept 2021 over Odisha.

Day-1: Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 12.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.21

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Balasore, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2: Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 13.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 14.09.21.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely to occur over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sonepur.

Yellow Warning : Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapada.

Day-3: Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.09.21

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at many places over the rest of the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, North and West Central Bay of Bengal during 12th to 14th September 2021. Temporary water logging in low lying areas. Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, avoid movement in those affected areas.