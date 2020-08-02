Low-pressure to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Odisha from tomorrow under the influence of a low pressure area which is expected to be formed over north Bay of Bengal, informed the regional Meteorological Centre here today.

“Due to steep pressure gradient, strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over west-central Bay of Bengal on 4th August and over west-central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal on 5th and 6th August,” said the Meteorological Department.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandiand, Malkangiri, Koraput, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Boudh, Angul, Nuapada and Balangir.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain fall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sonepur on August 5.

The weatherman also said that district like Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh will witness heavy rainfall on August 6.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea of the sea areas.