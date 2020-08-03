Bhubaneswar: Low pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall informed the Meteorological department today. The Department further went on to clarify that, two low pressures have been formed.

The depressions shall be formed on Aug 4 and Aug 8 over the Bay of Bengal which might trigger heavy rain. According to the prediction, the low pressure on Aug 4 shall bring rains till Aug 6.

Likewise, the depression on Aug 8 will trigger rains till Aug 11 warned the Met department.

The monsoon trough-line is now moving Southward, hence Odisha will experience rainfall. This will be a welcome relief for the much distressed farmers in Odisha.

In its midday weather bulletin today, the Met Dept said, “The cyclonic circulation over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining north Tamil Nadu between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height has merged with above shear zone.

A low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 4th August. ”

The weathermen also forecast rain, thunderstorm with lightning over several places in Odisha for next 5 days and have issued Yellow weather warning during the period.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada,

Bargarh and Boudh between 8.30 AM of August 2 and 8.30 AM today. While thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to

occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal during the period.