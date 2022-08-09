Low Pressure To Intensify Into Depression over Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall warning For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain induced by low pressure has continued to lash across Odisha. The well-marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this, some parts of the state will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 4 days, predicted the Meteorological centre.

According to IMD, a well marked low pressure area has formed over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region today and move gradually west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Red alert has been issued for 4 districts of the state that are Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Bargarh. Likewise, orange alert has been given to 14 districts and yellow alert to 12 districts. The Monsoon will remain active under the influence of low pressure and rain will continue to pour in some parts of the state till 12th August.

Under the influence of well marked low pressure, the sea will remain turbulent. So, the fishermen have been warned not to enter the sea during this time.