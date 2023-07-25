Low pressure to intensify into depression on July 26, Yellow warning issued to 6 districts

Bhbaneswar: A low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into depression on July 26. This would be the first depression of the ongoing monsoon season. Due to the formed low pressure, rainfall in likely to increase in several areas of the state from July 25, i.e., today.

Forecasts suggest heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days, with rainfall intensifying from July 26. The Regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to six districts in view of heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. These districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Few regions are expected to experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm. Several areas across the state are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. Additionally, wind speeds of 45 to 55 km per hour are likely from July 25 to July 27.