Low pressure over Southeast Bay of Bengal, rains likely

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, rains are likely to be experienced under its influence.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and neighborhood a low-pressure area has been formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the morning of today, the 17th November 2022.

Rain is expected to be experienced in certain parts of Odisha.

The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around 19th November 2022.

Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry- South Andhra Pradesh coasts.