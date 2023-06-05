Low pressure over South-east Arabian Sea by June 6

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure has formed over the Southeast Arabian Sea. As a result, a depression is likely to form in the next 24 hours, said the MeT.

The depression formed will move northwards in the next 48 hours. It might intensify into a depression over the South-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 48 hours.

The formation of this possible low pressure in Arabian sea area and subsequent intensification and possible northward movement are likely to seriously affect the advance of the Southwest Monsoon towards the Kerala coast.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the latest MeT bulletin in the last 24 hours, the cloud cover has reduced over the Kerala coast.

Further detailed report on its effect on the advancement of monsoon in Odisha is yet to be ascertained. Analysis and reports thereof awaited

