Low pressure over BOB to intensify into depression, Orange warning issued to 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure active over the Bay of Bengal is causing continuous rainfall in several areas of the state. The low pressure is to intensify into depression today. As a result of which, heavy to very heavy rainfall is to continue in Odisha for the next few days.

The low pressure over the West-Central Bay of Bengal, adjoined with the low pressure on North-Western part of the ocean are likely to have significant impact on the Andhra-Southern Odisha coastal areas.

The meteorological department has issued a an Orange warning to five districts in view of heavy rainfall for today and tomorrow. These five districts include Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabrangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued to seven districts for heavy rainfall .

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is to continue in several areas across the state until July 29. During this period, winds are expected to blow roughly at a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour, along the Odisha coast. Keeping in mind the gravity of this situation, fisherman have been warned against venturing into the sea for next few days.