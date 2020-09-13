Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal, Rain Forecast In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A well marked low pressure area has formed over West central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast in the morning today.

The depression is expected to turn into a deep depression according to the Regional Met Department situated at Bhubaneswar.

Due to the depression a cyclonic circulation is expected to build in the atmosphere. This circulation is also expected to become widespread.

Rain is expected in coastal parts of Odisha, further details/updates shall be shared by the Met department subsequently.