rain in odisha
Pic Credits: Met Dept

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal, Rain Forecast In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A well marked  low pressure area has formed over West central Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast in the morning today

The depression is expected to turn into a deep depression according to the Regional Met Department situated at Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Odia Film Director Sisir Mohan Pati No More

Friend’s Birthday Turns Fatal, Class 10 Student Loses…

Woman Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Odisha’s…

Ganja worth Rs 30 lakhs seized in Odisha’s Gajapati dist, 1…

Due to the depression a cyclonic circulation is expected to build in the atmosphere. This circulation is also expected to become widespread.

Rain is expected in coastal parts of Odisha, further details/updates shall be shared by the Met department subsequently.

You might also like
State

Odia Film Director Sisir Mohan Pati No More

State

Friend’s Birthday Turns Fatal, Class 10 Student Loses Life In Odisha

State

Covid Positive Students Disallowed From Appearing NEET 2020 Exams Informs NTA

State

Woman Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7