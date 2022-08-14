Low Pressure Over Bay Intensifies Into Depression, Odisha On High Alert

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low pressure area which is concentrated over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast intensified into a depression on Sunday.

During the next six hours, the depression is likely to move west-northwestward and cross the West Bengal coast near Digha and maintain its intensity for the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that already several parts of the state have experienced heavy rainfall activities in the past 24 hours.

Almost all the major rivers of the state are flowing in full spate. Many low-lying areas of Odisha are experiencing flood like situation.