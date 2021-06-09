Low Pressure Likely To Form Over North Bay of Bengal, Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall From June 10

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhubaneswar predicted that the monsoon flow strengthening over the Bay of Bengal and the associated clouds have became more organised. A low pressure area likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11.

There will be heavy rainfall across the state from the afternoon of June 10 with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places, which will continue for four days till June 14.

June 10

(Yellow warning): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Heavy rainfall at one or two places in Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam and Puri.

June 11

(Orange warning): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Dhenkanal and Angul.

(Yellow warning): Heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nayagarh.

June 12

(Orange warning): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi and Nuapada.

(Yellow warning): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very at one or two places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput.

Heavy rainfall at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada.

Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, there will be water-logging and the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.