Low-pressure likely to form around 18th August, heavy rainfall predicted for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal between 4.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around 18th August 2023, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a press release issued today.

Besides, rainfall warning has been issued. It has been predicted that 7cm to 20cm rainfall is likely in some districts on 17th and 18th August. The MeT office issued orange warning for five districts for tomorrow that is August 17 that includes Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Sambalpur and Angul districts.

Also, Orange Warning has been issued for 7 Odisha districts for August 18. As per the IMD bulletin Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput are the districts for which the Orange warning has been issued predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.