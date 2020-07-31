Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 4, rain likely in Odisha for next 5 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 4, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

In its midday weather bulletin today, the Met Dept said, “The cyclonic circulation over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining north Tamil Nadu between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height has merged with above shear zone.

A low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 4th August. ”

The weathermen also forecast rain, thunderstorm with lightning over several places in Odisha for next 5 days and issued Yellow weather warning during the period.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh till 8.30 AM of August 1.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada between 8.30 AM of August 1 and 8.30 AM of August 2.

DAY 3

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada,

Bargarh and Boudh between 8.30 AM of August 2 and 8.30 AM of August 3. while thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to

occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal during the period.

DAY 4

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Kandhamal between 8.30 AM of August 3 and 8.30 AM of August 4.

Day 5

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Puri, Ganjam, Boudh, Sambalpur and Bolangir between 8.30 AM of August 4 and 8.30 AM of August 5.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area of west central Bay of Bengal on August 5.