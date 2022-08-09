Low Pressure Intensifies Into Deep Depression, Warning No. 3 In Ports Of Odisha

Low Pressure Intensifies Into Deep Depression, Warning No. 3 In Ports Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A well-marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression said the Regional MeT center.

It is noteworthy that, warning Signal 3 has been sounded in all the three ports of Odisha namely Paradip, Puri and Chandbali/ Dhamra.

The warning means that a depression has formed and could affect the port. Surface winds are likely to be between 40-50 kmph.

Under the influence of this, some parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 4 days.

Red alert has been issued for 4 districts of the state that are Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Bargarh.

Likewise, orange alert has been given to 14 districts and yellow alert to 12 districts.

Under the influence of well marked low pressure, the sea will remain turbulent. So, the fishermen have been warned not to enter the sea during this time.