Low Pressure Intensifies, Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low pressure area which concentrated over north-west Bay of Bengal has intensified following which heavy rainfall is likely to occur at various districts of Odisha.

Here is the forecast for next two days:

VALID FROM 0830 Hrs IST Of 19.08.2022 Up To 0830 Hrs IST OF 20.08.2022

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh.

Impacts & action suggested:

Water logging in low-lying area, inundation of agricultural field and mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas. There will be water logging in underpass roads and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar.