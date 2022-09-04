Low Pressure Induced Rain Expected In Various Places Of Odisha From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted that another low pressure is likely forming over Bay-of-Bengal. Under the influence of this low-pressure, various places of Odisha will likely receive rainfall from tomorrow.

As per the Meteorological Center, more than one cyclonic storm or low pressure will likely form between August 8, 9 and 15. The rainfall density will reportedly increase after August 6. Low pressure has been forming over Bay-of-Bengal one after another during the Monsoon season.

A yellow warning has been issued for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj districts for tomorrow. These districts will receive possible heavy rain due to the low pressure.

Likewise, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for 10 districts of the state for August 6.

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity will continue for the next 24 hours in the state under the influence of weak monsoon.

The day temperature in 9 districts has been recorded over 35 Degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Sonepur and Chandbali recorded the highest temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius. The twin city, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have recorded a temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius during the day.

Hopefully, the upcoming low-pressure induced rainfall will bring relief from this humidity and rising heat to the citizens of the state.