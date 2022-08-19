Low pressure in Odisha: Red alert issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in different parts of the state due to low pressure. The low pressure that was created in the North-East and Central East Bay of Bengal, is turning into a much stronger depression and is traveling in the North-West direction.

It is expected to turn into a depression sometime today morning in North-Eastern Bay of Bengal, near the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Under the influence of the depression, heavy rainfall is expectedin some places of the state.

According to the Meteorological department, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at various places in Northern and Southern Odisha.

Red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in the districts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today. Likewise, 14 districts have been issued orange warning and seven districts have been issued yellow warning for intense rainfall.

The heavy rainfall may cause flash floods in low-lying areas, while the hilly regions might experience landslides. There is also the danger of water level rising up in various rivers due to heavy rainfall.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha on August 20. Eight districts have been issued orange warning while yellow warning has been issued in seven others for that day.