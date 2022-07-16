Low Pressure in Odisha: Orange warning issued to 7 districts

7
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across seven districts of Odisha today.

According to the weather reports, the seven districts which are likely to receive heavy rainfall today include Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balangir, and Kalahandi.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been issued to 16 districts for isolated heavy rainfall in Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur. The warnings have been issued till 8.30 am of July 17, added the weather reports.

Adding to it, the Twin Cities, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack, are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall (2 to 3 cm per hour) in coastal Odisha due to the active low-pressure effect.

The Regional Meteorological Department has also advised the people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to stay away from traffic as the visible distance decreases during heavy rains. The weather department has further added that as there is a possibility of temporary rainfall in the lower reaches and underpass areas, it can lead to traffic congestion.

