Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: Yellow warning to 11 districts of Odisha for next 24 hours

By WCE 7
low pressure in bay of bengal
File photo

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to occur in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday due to which rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha from today. The Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar (MeT) has issued yellow warning to 11 districts for the next 24 hours.

Reports said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

Related News

IMD predicts another low pressure over Bay Of Bengal

Cyclone Alert: Low Pressure To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By…

According to the forecast of MeT, heavy rains is likely to occur in the state for three days. Some districts will also receive thunderstorms with rain.

There is a possibility of light rain on the coastal regions of the state. The western and southern Odisha will receive rainfall from August 16 to August 18 while the interior regions of northern Odisha will receive showers from August 15 to August 16.

You might also like
State

22 Carat and 24 carat gold price increases again in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold…

State

Odisha Plus two Arts,Vocational results to be out today at 1 PM, Check details

State

Fuel prices decrease for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol and…

State

Covid-19 claims 66 more lives in Odisha, Cuttack reports highest deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.