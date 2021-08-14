Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: Yellow warning to 11 districts of Odisha for next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to occur in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday due to which rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha from today. The Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar (MeT) has issued yellow warning to 11 districts for the next 24 hours.

Reports said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

According to the forecast of MeT, heavy rains is likely to occur in the state for three days. Some districts will also receive thunderstorms with rain.

There is a possibility of light rain on the coastal regions of the state. The western and southern Odisha will receive rainfall from August 16 to August 18 while the interior regions of northern Odisha will receive showers from August 15 to August 16.