Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, yellow warning issued in 10 districts for 24 hours

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, yellow warning issued in 10 districts for 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure has been created over Bay of Bengal due to which there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall from today. The low pressure might intensify further in the next 24 hours. Owing to this Meteorological department has issued yellow warning in ten districts for the next 24 hours.

The regional meteorological department has issued yellow warning in four districts- Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam. These districts might get heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to the probability of extremely heavy rainfall, a few districts have been issued orange warning on September 10 and 11, 2022.

Seven to eleven cm rainfall is being expected.

Furthermore, the regional meteorological department has notified that there is a possibility of another low pressure forming between September 16 to 18, 2022.