Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rain Alert In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the regional MeT Centre here in Bhubaneswar issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha till October 18.

The Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and neighboring areas now lies over northern parts of Central Bay of Bengal and neighborhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and reach south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours, the IMD stated.

Under influence of the low pressure, many places in Odisha may witness heavy downpour during next five days.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, the heavy rain may lash north, north coastal, south coastal and southern districts till October 19. The yellow warning has been issued for many districts till October 18.

Under the influence of a Low Pressure Area over northern parts of Central Bay of Bengal, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 14th and 15th October,2021 and over Central Bay of Bengal and north Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 16th to 18th October,2021.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 14th and 15th October,2021 and over Central Bay of Bengal and north Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 16th to 18th October,2021.