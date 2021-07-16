Low pressure in Bay of Bengal by July 21 to cause heavy rainfall, lightning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological centre here on Friday predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 21.

The weatherman also said that Odisha would receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning under the influence of low-pressure area.

Yellow Warning has been issued for several districts of the State for the next five days.

Check details here:

Day 1 (valid from 1.30 PM of 16.07.2021 upto 8.30 am of 17.07.2021)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Day 2 (valid from 8.30 am of 17.07.2021 upto 8.30 am of 18.07.2021).

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (valid from 8.30 am of 18.07.2021 upto 8.30 am of 19.07.2021).

Yellow Warning:

1. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri.

2. Thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day 4 (valid from 8.30 am of 19.07.2021 upto 8.30 am of 20.07.2021).

Yellow Warnings

1- Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack.

2.Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabrangpur.

Day 5 (valid from 8.30 am of 20.07.2021 upto 8.30 am of 21.07.2021)

Yellow Warning:

1. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

2.Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.