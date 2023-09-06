Low pressure forms over Bay Of Bengal, Red warning issued for 3 districts

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal, and experts predict it will grow into a cyclonic storm over the next three days. As a result, several regions across Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The low pressure is moving towards the west and is expected to impact southern Odisha and southern Chhattisgarh in the coming days. This means more rain is on the way for these regions.

Until tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., three districts of Odisha—Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabrangpur—are on high alert. These districts could experience extreme rainfall. The meteorological department has issued a red warning for these areas. In some places, they may get 7 to 20 centimetres of rainfall.

Additionally, 14 districts have received a yellow warning for heavy rainfall.

Currently, 16 districts are under a yellow warning due to the ongoing cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal.

The potential rains due to the low pressure are expected to add some relief to the rainfall-deficient conditions in Odisha. Due to the deficit in rainfall in the month of August, several regions across the state have faced drought-like conditions.