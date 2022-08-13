Low Pressure Forms, Likely To Intensify Into Depression In Next 24 Hrs, Red warning issued to 7 dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a fresh low pressure system is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours. The system is likely to further intensify into a depression in the subsequent 24 hours by August 14.

Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of coastal Odisha on August 13 and interior parts of the state on August 14, the IMD said.

Besides, wind with speed 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over costal Odisha and adjoining places.

Weather Forecast And Warning:

Day-1(Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22):

Red warning (Take action): Scattered Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Orange warning (Be Prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

Day-2(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 )

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-3(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.09.21 )

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada.