Low pressure formed over north Odisha, heavy rainfall predicted in these parts of the state

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed in the South Gangetic West Bengal basin area on the north Odisha side today and the associated cyclone has spread to 5.8 km of atmosphere.

As per the forecast issued by IMD, an orange warning for heavy rainfall has been issued in Odisha.

Weather Forecast And Warning

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.08.2023)

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal.