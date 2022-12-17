Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, Odisha not to be affected

Bhubaneswar: Indian Meteorological Department released information regarding a low pressure area active over Bay of Bengal. Odisha will not be affected by this low pressure area.

The Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean has persisted over the same region at 5:30 PM as of 16th December.

It is likely to move westwards and maintain its intensity over South Bay of Bengal till morning of 17th Dec 2022, that is today.

The state of Odisha will not be affected by the formation of this low pressure. There is very slim chance of rainfall in the state. However, mercury is expected to continue dropping in various districts, especially at night. Many places are likely to see two to three degrees drop in the temperature especially during night.

Shallow to moderate fog is also expected in a few places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.