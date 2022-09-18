Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next four days in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued heavy rainfall warning for the people of Odisha for the next four days.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to occur from September 19 to September 22 due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

DAY-1: VALID UPTO 8.30 AM OF 19.09.2022:

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Balangir.

DAY-2: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 19.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 20.09.2022:

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Puri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapada.

DAY-3: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 20.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 21.09.2022:

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Nuapada.

DAY-4: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 21.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 22.09.2022:

ORANGE WARNING: heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh.

Advisory to Collectors: