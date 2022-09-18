heavy rainfall warning in Odisha

Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next four days in Odisha, check details

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued heavy rainfall warning for the people of Odisha for the next four days.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to occur from September 19 to September 22 due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

DAY-1: VALID UPTO 8.30 AM OF 19.09.2022:

  • Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Balangir.

DAY-2: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 19.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 20.09.2022:

  • ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Puri.
  • YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapada.

DAY-3: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 20.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 21.09.2022:  

  • ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh.
  • YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Nuapada.

DAY-4: VALID FROM 8.30 AM OF 21.09.2022 UP TO 8.30 AM OF 22.09.2022:

  • ORANGE WARNING: heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada.
  • YELLOW WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh.

Advisory to Collectors:

  • Districts under the orange & yellow warnings to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.
  • Rainfall may be reported immediately to this office.
  • Submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorms/whirlwinds, lightning immediately for information of the govt.
You might also like
Sports

Dilip Tirkey files nomination for Hockey India president’s post

State

Keonjhar: Families stage ruckus in hospital after multiple new-born deaths reported:…

State

Cyber fraudsters dupe mason of Rs 30 thousand in Odisha capital

State

Rising ganja, brown sugar hauls in Odisha point to a thriving market

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.