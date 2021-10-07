Low Pressure Area On Andaman Sea, Yellow Warning For 9 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional MeT center situated here in Bhubaneswar informed that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea around October 10.

According to the latest bulletin of the MeT Centre, the low pressure area is likely to become more marked and move West North-Westwards towards South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days.

It is noteworthy that, the MeT Centre predicted the occurrence of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over nine districts of Odisha.

A ‘Yellow Warning’ has also been issued for thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places over 9 districts of the state during Oct 7 and Oct 8th morning. These districts are: Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.