Low pressure area likely to be formed, Odisha to receive heavy rainfall for 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that a low pressure area likely to be formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

The weather department also issued orange and yellow warning for heavy rainfall warnings for Odisha for the next five days.

Valid from 8.3O AM of 25.06.2023:

Orange Warning: heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Valid from 8.3O AM of 25.06.2023 upto 8.3O AM of 26.06.2023:

Orange Warning: heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Balangir, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two palaces over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

Valid from 8.3O AM of 26.06.2023 upto 8.3O AM of 27.06.2023:

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 2ocm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Boudh and Nabarangpur with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at one or two p|-aces over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Valid from 8.3O AM of 27.06.2023 upto 8.3O AM of 28.06.2023: