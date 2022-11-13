Low pressure area likely over BoB, effect over Odisha yet to be ascertained

Bhubaneswar: Yet another low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal (BoB) It might intensify further into a deep depression by November 17 said the local MeT department.

The depression is expected to be formed in the South-Eastern Bay of Bengal. But, it is yet to be ascertained as to whether there will be any rain in Odisha or not.

It is noteworthy that, the nighttime temperature has gradually dropped in various places across Odisha. Mild to moderate cold has been experienced in different parts of the state.

It is further worth reporting that, due to the cold wave the temperature will drop further in the next 3 days, informed the regional weather department on Sunday.

Various parts of the state have also witnessed dense fog in the early morning of the day. The temperature is dropping day by day in Phulbali, Daringibadi, Baliguda, Kotgarh, Tumudibandh, Raikiya areas of Kandhamal district.

The temperature of these districts has remained between 10 and 15 degrees in recent days.