Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Low Pressure Area Likely Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains to Lash Odisha till Oct 5

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy showers in the State till October 5, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over west-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height, informed the Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre in its special bulletin.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, and Gajapati on October 1.

Similarly, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Rayagada, Khordha, Boudh, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Sambalpur, Kalahandi & Bhadrak districts.

Orange warning has been issued for Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapada and Dhenkanal districts while yellow warning has been issued in Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khordha districts on October 2.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Angul on October 3

Heavy rainfall warning at one or two places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts on October 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi while heavy rainfall to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul and Bargarh districts on October 5.

 

