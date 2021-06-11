Low Pressure Area Forms Over Northwest Bay Of Bengal Adjoining Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The MeT Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted that a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Centre further stated that the system is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west­northwestwards across Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday issued yellow warning to several districts of Odisha for five days and under the influence of the low pressure, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over central Bay of Bengal adjoining North Bay Bengal during June 10 to 12 and along and off Odisha coast & North Bay of Bengal adjoining westcentral Bay Bengal from June 11 to 14.

