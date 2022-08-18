Low Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall Alert In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over over the north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

It is likely to intensify further into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in interior and coastal Odisha on August 19 and in western Odisha on August 20.

