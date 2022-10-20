Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, cyclone likely to hit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is active over North Andaman Sea and the adjoining areas. As a result of this, a low pressure has been formed over south-eastern and east-central Bay of Bengal today.

The low pressure formed in central Bay of Bengal might intensify into a depression during the early hours of October 22. A cyclone will likely be formed in the next 48 hours, that is by October 24. IMD has clarified that Cyclone Sitrang will form over west-central Bay of Bengal. However, IMD has not released any information regarding the intensity and path of the cyclone.

fishermen have been warned to not venture into the deep sea from October 22.

Wind speeds as high as 45 to 55 kmph are expected in west-central and adjoining northwestern Bay of Bengal on October 22, with wind strokes being as high as 65 kmph. Fishermen have been alerted as the sea is expected to be very tumultuous.

The weather is expected to change from October 23. Yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued in districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Puri.