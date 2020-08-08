Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for widespread rainfall this week with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal by August 9, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

As per latest reports, the weather department has issued heavy to heavy rainfall warning for southern Odisha till August 11. Moderate rainfall is also likely to lash northern parts of the State.

Regional Met office has issued a yellow warning and has forecast heavy rainfall for four districts of the state.

Similar weather condition is likely to continue till Aug 14, said the Met office.