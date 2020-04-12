Representational Image (Credits: Pune Mirror)

Lovers Caught By Police In Bhubaneswar During Covid-19 Lock Down, Were Flouting All Norms

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: As the lock down due to coronavirus extends to 30th April, police are facing new challenges everyday. They are facing new problems with each passing day.

2 couples was caught red handed by police yesterday. They were sitting under a pole and chatting when the police caught them.

Neither were they wearing masks nor were they following social distancing norms. These people, 2 boys and  two girls were caught by the PCR van  during the enforcement rounds.

Related News

DGP Abhay Visits Odisha’s Ganjam, Boosts Morale Of…

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

20 yr Old Odia Labourer Cycles From Maharastra To Reach…

Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight…

Since both the girls were above 18 years of age, they were allowed to go home after signing a bond. The 2 boys belong to Kedarpalli area of Bhubaneswar while the girls belong to Balianta block.

The couples were caught by the Police Control Room (PCR) Van when they were sitting and chatting near Tankapani road and someone complained to the police.

Questions have been raised as to how the girls were not stopped anywhere in their journey between Balianta to Tankapani road.

According to sources, the 2 girls have been handed over to their family whereas the boys have been held up in the police station.

 

You might also like
State

DGP Abhay Visits Odisha’s Ganjam, Boosts Morale Of Police Persons Amid Covid-19…

State

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

State

20 yr Old Odia Labourer Cycles From Maharastra To Reach Odisha, Shocking 2000 kms…

State

Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight Covid-19 In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.