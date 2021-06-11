Lover mercilessly beaten in Dhenkanal district of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A youth has been mercilessly beaten in Katapala village under Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday night as he was caught red handed while meeting with his lover.

According to reports, the youth of Mahabiroda area under Parjanga police limits had gone along with his two friends to meet his lover at Kalabudhia village.

During this time, the locals of the village caught hold of them and thrashed all of them in the heat of the moment.

On getting the information, Kankadahada police arrived at the spot and took him to the police station.

However, after a mutual compromise the police released the youth from the police station.

 

