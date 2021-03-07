Lovebirds Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha

By WCE 3

Paralakhemundi: In a shocking incident, two lovebirds were on Sunday found dead under mysterious circumstances in a closed room at Ariba village under Gurandi police limits of Gajapati district.

The deceased have been identified as Sibal Dileswari (21) and Taluru Srinu (28). Their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, a team of local police reached the village and started an investigation. However, they are yet to identify whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

Meanwhile, cops are interrogating the family members and neighbours of Sibal and Taluru to get some lead in the case.

