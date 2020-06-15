Baripada: In yet another case of failed love in the State a young couple committed suicide by hanging themselves to death in Gitilata village under Tiring police limits in this district of Odisha last night. Their bodies were witnessed hanging from a tree in the forest near the village today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar Patra and Sabitri Nayak of the village.

As per the locals, the deceased duo was in love since past few months which was being objected by their families. Under immense mental stress the love birds chose to take the extreme step last night and died by hanging themselves to a tree out of the village.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the bodies. From its preliminary investigation, it has been suspected that the couple might have hanged themselves to death after their family members protested their relationship as they were from different castes.

The bodies, meanwhile, have been sent to the hospital for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter is on.