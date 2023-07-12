Love triangular led to Balangir youth’s death

Balangir: In a new twist to Balangir youth Rajat Kumar Pradhan’s mysterious death case, police have made a shocking revelation and said that he was murder over love triangular.

As per the preliminary investigation, Balangir Sadar police has ascertained that Pradhan was murdered and attempts were made to give it cover up by saying he committed suicide.

It is alleged that there was a fight between Pradhan and one Suryakant Selmatha, the prime accused, over their affair with the same girl. However, Suryakant with the help of others allegedly killed Pradhan and termed it to be a case of suicide.

Notably, Rajat went missing on June 24. Later, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case after recovering Pradhan’s body from the railway line near Khujen Pali village the next day.

However, the family members alleged that the deceased was kidnapped and killed by some miscreants and demanded justice. Following a massive protest by the kin of the deceased and the locals, Balangir Sadar police took over the case.

While investigating the incident, cops arrested six accused persons including Suryakant Selmatha, the prime accused, and recovered Pradhan’s mobile phone and the sword and iron rod, which were used in the crime, from an abandoned well.

Further investigation is underway.